Wakefield by-election candidates confirmed
- Published
Related Topics
The full list of candidates standing to be Wakefield's new MP has been published.
The by-election was sparked when former Conservative MP Imran Ahmad Khan resigned having been convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy and jailed for 18 months.
The election is due to be held on 23 June.
Wakefield was held by Labour for more than 87 years before the Conservatives took the seat in 2019, with a majority of 3,358.
These are the candidates (listed alphabetically by surname):
- Nadeem Ahmed, Conservative Party
- Akef Akbar, Independent
- Paul Bickerdike, Christian Peoples Alliance
- Mick Dodgson, Freedom Alliance. Real People. Real Alternative
- Sir Archibald Stanton Earl 'Eaton, The Official Monster Raving Loony Party
- Jayda Fransen, Independent
- Jordan James Gaskell, UK Independence Party
- David John Rowntree Herdson, Yorkshire Party
- Therese Hirst, English Democrats
- Christopher Richard Jones, Northern Independence Party
- Simon Robert Lightwood, Labour Party
- Jamie Luke Needle, Liberal Democrats
- Ashley Theo Blue Routh, Green Party
- Ashlea Simon, Britain First
- Chris Walsh, Reform UK
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Around the BBC
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.