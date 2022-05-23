Wakefield by-election: Who is standing for election?
Voters in Wakefield will choose a new MP when they go to the polls on 23 June.
Former Conservative MP Imran Ahmad Khan resigned after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.
Khan was elected to represent the constituency in 2019, taking it from Labour who had held it for more than 87 years.
These are the candidates who are confirmed as standing for election (listed alphabetically):
Nadeem Ahmed, Conservative
Nadeem Ahmed has been a councillor in Wakefield since 2006.
Mr Ahmed, who represents the Wakefield South ward, was congratulated on his selection by Conservative Party co-chairman Oliver Dowden.
Mr Dowden tweeted: "Born and bred in Wakefield - and a councillor there since 2006 - he'll be a strong local voice for Wakefield, helping us level up there and across the whole United Kingdom."
David Herdson, Yorkshire Party
Former Conservative councillor David Herdson has been selected as the candidate for The Yorkshire Party.
Mr Herdson, who lives in Crigglestone, Wakefield, quit the Conservatives in 2019 in protest at Boris Johnson's policies, in particular over Brexit.
Commenting on his selection, he said Yorkshire was "ignored by Westminster".
Simon Lightwood, Labour
NHS worker Simon Lightwood said he was honoured to be elected as the Labour candidate.
He said: "Twenty years ago I joined the Labour Party here in Wakefield, and for 10 years I lived, studied and worked in this great city."
"Times are much tougher than they should be for hardworking people across our constituency," he said, promising to fight "tooth and nail" for the area.
Other political parties are yet to announce their candidates but Wakefield Council said the final list will be published on 26 May.
