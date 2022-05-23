Imran Ahmad Khan: Ex-MP jailed for sex assault on teenage boy
A former Conservative MP has been jailed for 18 months following his conviction for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.
At a trial last month, Imran Ahmad Khan, 48, who was elected as Wakefield MP in 2019, was found guilty of groping the boy at a party in 2008.
Khan was expelled by the Conservative party following his conviction and later stood down as an MP.
The judge said he did not accept Khan had "any remorse" for what he had done.
Passing sentence at Southwark Crown Court, Mr Justice Jeremy Baker said the victim had been "profoundly psychologically affected" by Khan's actions.
"But I do not consider the offence to be sufficiently severe enough to place the assault into the most severe category," he added.
Earlier this month, Khan formally lodged an appeal against his conviction.
A by-election is expected to be held on 23 June to elect a new MP for Khan's former constituency.
