Imran Ahmad Khan: Ex-MP jailed for sex assault on teenage boy
- Published
A former Conservative MP has been jailed for 18 months following his conviction for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.
At a trial last month, Imran Ahmad Khan, 48, who was elected as Wakefield MP in 2019, was found guilty of groping the boy at a party in 2008.
Khan was expelled by the Conservative party following his conviction and later stood down as an MP.
The judge said he did not accept Khan had "any remorse" for what he had done.
Passing sentence at Southwark Crown Court, Mr Justice Jeremy Baker said the victim had been "profoundly psychologically affected" by Khan's actions.
He added: "The only regret you feel is towards yourself for having found yourself in the predicament you face as a result of your actions some 14 years ago."
However, Mr Justice Baker went on to say that he did not consider Khan's offence to be "sufficiently severe enough to place the assault into the most severe category".
The jury at Khan's trial heard he had forced the boy to drink gin at the party in Staffordshire, then dragged him upstairs and asked him to watch pornography before assaulting him.
The victim, now 29, told the court he was left feeling "scared, vulnerable, numb, shocked and surprised" after Khan touched his feet and legs, and was within "a hair's breadth" of his genitals.
A police report was made at the time but no further action was taken because the youngster did not want to make a formal complaint.
However, the victim decided to file a complaint after Khan won the Wakefield seat in the December 2019 general election.
Earlier this month, Khan formally lodged an appeal against his conviction.
A by-election is to be held on 23 June to elect a new MP for Khan's former constituency.
