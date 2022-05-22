Bridlington by-election date set after death of councillor
- Published
A date has been set for a by-election in Bridlington after a councillor's death from cancer.
East Riding of Yorkshire Conservative councillor Chad Chadwick died from liver cancer in April at the age of 79.
It means a by-election will be held to find a replacement in the Bridlington North ward. It is set to take place on 30 June.
The council has called for candidates to submit nomination papers by 16:00 BST on 1 June.
Mr Chadwick was first elected in 1991 and died shortly before his 80th birthday, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Paying tribute earlier this year, East Yorkshire Conservatives said Mr Chadwick was "totally committed to securing a prosperous future for Bridlington".
They added: "Chad fought hard on behalf of all his residents, and in particular had a passion for supporting the younger generations, our future."
