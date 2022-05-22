Gentleman Jack costumes to feature in Halifax exhibition
Costumes from Gentleman Jack, the BBC's drama about the eventful life of lesbian diarist Anne Lister, are to go on display in a new exhibition.
The collection at Bankfiled Museum in Halifax, not far from the 19th Century landowner's historic home Shibden Hall, will feature more 30 outfits.
Included will be the famous top hat worn by Suranne Jones who plays Lister in the drama.
It will open on 31 May - two days after the second series ends.
An entrepreneur and landowner, Lister is known for keeping diaries which detailed her affairs with women, written partly in code to hide her actions which were not socially acceptable at the time.
The diaries, an estimated five million words, documented not only her liaisons but also her life as a businesswoman and the network of relationships between women of the gentry and aristocracy in early 19th Century Halifax.
The diaries formed the basis for the BBC/HBO television series, which was filmed in Calderdale.
The exhibition, which runs until 24 December, will feature many recognisable garments and accessories created by renowned designer Tom Pye, costume designer on both series.
Councillor Jenny Lynn said they were "honoured to have the unique display" on loan from the Gentleman Jack production company.
"Bankfield Museum in Halifax, Anne Lister's hometown, is the only place in the world where you can get up close to the amazing costumes of the characters who have had such a deep impact on people across the globe."
She said the costume exhibition along with other events were "helping to keep Anne's legacy alive and are having a remarkable impact on our visitor economy as Calderdale recovers from the pandemic".
