Huddersfield play-offs: Appeal for footage of disorder
Football fans who have mobile phone footage of trouble which flared at the end of a Championship play-off match are being urged to send it to police.
The disorder happened at the end of the game between Huddersfield Town and Luton Town at the John Smith's Stadium in Huddersfield on Monday.
Many Huddersfield fans went on to the pitch and some started throwing things, in one incident leaving a man bleeding.
The 85-year-old Luton fan was injured when a coin was thrown at his head.
Trevor Emery, from Bedford, travelled to Huddersfield to watch the game but said he had "never experienced anything like that,"
Police, who made several arrests at the time, said they were liaising with both clubs and football authorities.
Kirklees District CID has appealed to witnesses and anyone with mobile phone footage showing possible offences to contact them.
Det Ch Insp Marie Bulmer said: "We are continuing to investigate the disorder at the end of this fixture and I can promise those involved will be fully prosecuted for criminal offending they are identified as committing.
"We absolutely will not tolerate behaviour of this kind at sporting fixtures in West Yorkshire and I am appealing to supporters of both clubs who can assist our inquiries to contact us."
She added: "It must be stressed that this offending involved a small fraction of those present at what was otherwise a very good-natured evening, attended in the right spirit by the overwhelming majority of fans.
"It is important for their sake we identify and take action to make it very clear to that small minority that there is a real price to pay for this sort of behaviour."
