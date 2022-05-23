Leeds: Roadworks to cause delays around railway station
- Published
Motorists are being warned to expect delays as work begins to improve the main entrance at Leeds railway station.
Bishopgate Street and Neville Street will be reduced to single lanes from Monday until the end of the year.
Leeds City Council is urging drivers to plan ahead or consider alternative means of transport.
The work is taking place ahead of a £39.5m plan to make New Station Street and Bishopgate Street "safer and more pedestrian-friendly", the council says.
It also comes ahead of proposed work to close City Square to through traffic, which is expected to begin later this year subject to final approval.
Leeds City Councillor Helen Hayden, executive member for infrastructure and climate, said: "We appreciate these works will cause some disruption and we are working to keep this to a minimum. We thank people in advance for their patience."
Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: "Leeds Rail Station is one of the busiest in the country, making it a key gateway not just to the city centre but to other destinations across West Yorkshire and beyond.
"I want to grow our economy, connect more people with opportunities and tackle the climate emergency on our way to becoming a net zero carbon economy by 2038.
"We need a reliable and efficient transport system to do this and that is why I continue to call on the government for further investment."
