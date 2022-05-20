M62 motorway driver clocked at 140mph by road officers

The driver of the white BMW stopped on the M62 motorway by West Yorkshire Police already had six points on his licence for speeding

Police say they were left with "no words" after catching a driver travelling at 140mph (225km/h) on the M62 in West Yorkshire.

Officers stopped the BMW overnight, with the driver claiming he was only travelling at 75mph (121km/h).

PC Martin Willis said the motorist already had six points on his driving licence for previous speeding offences.

The motorway officer, who tweets under Motorway Martin, said the driver showed "a complete disregard for road safety".

