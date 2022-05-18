Hour-long delays as M62 closed due to 'police-led incident'

Traffic trapped in the closures is being turned around, National Highways said

The M62 has been closed in both directions in West Yorkshire because of a police-led incident.

The closure is between junction 32 for Pontefract and junction 31 for Normanton, National Highways said.

There are long queues on the approaches to the standing traffic leading to delays of more than an hour, the agency added.

Drivers trapped in the closures are being turned around with people being asked to use alternate routes.

