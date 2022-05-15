Leeds Corn Exchange: £1.2m public space work completed
Celebrations have taken place to mark the completion of a new pedestrianised area outside a Leeds landmark.
The space outside the Grade I-listed Corn Exchange has been created by upgrading existing pedestrian areas and removing a stretch of Call Lane.
The £1.2m work was carried out as part of a wider £25m highways improvement project in the city.
Corn Exchange owner Rushbond PLC said it would offer a "new place for everyone to enjoy".
The completion of the work was marked with free entertainment, including music, arts and dance performances on Saturday.
Jonathan Maud, managing director of Rushbond, said: "The launch of this new public space marks the next chapter for the Corn Exchange.
"This public realm transformation will offer a new place for everyone to enjoy for years to come."
The new space covers an area of 18,800 sq ft (1,750 sq m) and the work was funded by Leeds City Council, Rushbond and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.
Councillor Helen Hayden, the council's executive member for infrastructure and climate, said it included new seating, trees and sandstone paving to make it a "welcoming and accessible" space.
"The Corn Exchange is one of the jewels in Leeds's crown and we are so pleased that it now has the high-quality setting that it deserves," she added.
