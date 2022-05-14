Horsforth: Tribute to 'perfect father' killed by car
The family of a man who died when he was hit by a car in Leeds have described him as the "perfect father".
Dean Miles, 49, was hit by a silver Skoda Fabia on the A6120 Ring Road in Horsforth on Thursday afternoon and pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle, a 24-year-old man who suffered minor injuries, was arrested and released on bail.
Mr Miles' family said he was "full of life" and "devoted to his three children", West Yorkshire Police said.
The force has appealed for witnesses or anyone with useful dashcam footage to contact police on 101.
