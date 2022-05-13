Wakefield Labour committee quits in by-election candidate row
- Published
The entire committee that runs the Labour Party in Wakefield has resigned in a row with party HQ in London.
The committee is angry about the way Labour's candidate for the forthcoming by-election in the West Yorkshire constituency is being chosen.
Requests for a local candidate to be in place early were ignored, they say.
The by-election was prompted by the resignation of former Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan, after his conviction for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.
The seat is seen as a key target for Labour, which had held it for more than 87 years before the Conservatives won it in 2019 with a majority of 3,358.
A date for the by-election has yet to be announced.
The decision of the local party's executive committee to resign was taken last night.
In a statement, the committee also claimed a rule had been breached by Labour's national executive, which would have ensured there were more local people on the candidate shortlisting panel.
The selection of a candidate is due to take place on Sunday.
The committee said: "Representations to party officials at the highest level have got absolutely nowhere with some queries not even answered."
A spokesperson for Labour Party HQ said: "We're really pleased to have two fantastic candidates on the shortlist with strong connections to the local community.
"On Sunday, local members will make the final choice on a candidate who will be a strong champion for Wakefield and represent a fresh start against a backdrop of Tory failure."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.