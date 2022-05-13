Wakefield by-election: Labour leaders quit in candidate selection row
- Published
The leaders of Wakefield's Labour group are set to quit in a row over candidate selection for the upcoming by-election.
The local executive committee say they intend to resign en-masse in protest at the lack of a local candidate.
It said its two requests to the national party - to have a local candidate and to have them in place early - have been ignored.
A Labour spokesperson said the two shortlisted candidates both had "strong connections to the local community".
The by-election follows the resignation of the town's MP Imran Ahmad Khan after his conviction on sex abuse charges.
