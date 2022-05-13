Horsforth: Driver, 24, arrested after pedestrian killed
- Published
A man has been arrested after a pedestrian was hit and killed on a section of the Leeds outer ring road in Horsforth.
A silver Skoda Fabia was travelling on the A6120 from Rodley towards Horsforth when it struck the male at about 13:50 BST on Thursday, police said.
Emergency services including the air ambulance attended and the pedestrian pronounced dead a short time later.
The arrested 24-year-old driver of the Skoda suffered minor injuries.
Road closures in place on Thursday afternoon have since been removed and West Yorkshire Police appealed for witnesses or anyone with useful dashcam footage to contact the force on 101.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.