Imran Ahmad Khan: Former MP appeals against sex assault conviction
Former Conservative MP Imran Ahmad Khan has formally lodged an appeal against his conviction for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.
Khan, who was elected to the Wakefield constituency in 2019, was found guilty of groping the boy at a 2008 party.
He was expelled by the Conservative party following his conviction and stood down as an MP last month.
The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed Khan had lodged an appeal on Monday. He is due to be sentenced on 23 May.
During his trial, Southwark Crown Court heard the 48-year-old, forced the boy to drink gin at a house in Staffordshire, dragged him upstairs and asked him to watch pornography before assaulting him.
Judge Mr Justice Baker warned Khan all sentencing options "including immediate custody" were being considered by the court.
