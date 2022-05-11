Fleeing Leeds sex attacker ran though rush-hour traffic, say police
- Published
A sex attacker who grabbed a woman on the street ran through morning rush-hour traffic to escape after being disturbed by a passer-by.
The victim, in her 20s, was grasped from behind and dragged to a nearby grassed area in Leeds at about 09:20 BST on Thursday, police said.
However, the passer-by intervened and the man fled, running across city roads as drivers queued on busy routes.
West Yorkshire Police urged witnesses to get in touch.
A spokesperson said the woman was walking under the viaduct between Domestic Road and Cross Ingram Road when the attack happened.
After being disturbed, the suspect, described as wearing a black beanie hat and black face covering, made his way along the A643 dual carriageway.
He was picked up on a CCTV camera at the junction of the northbound A643 and Wortley Lane, the spokesperson said.
The suspect continued running along Gelderd Road, over the roundabout and onto the A58 Whitehall Road.
Det Ch Insp Tony Nicholson appealed to drivers, especially those who may have captured something on their dashcams, to come forward.
"The CCTV clip shows the suspect, wearing a black coat with a light fur-trimmed hood, running on the slip road from the busy A643 to Wortley Lane, and it is likely this behaviour would have stood out."
Extra patrols have been put in place in the area for reassurance, the force said.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.