West Yorkshire bus fares to be capped at £2 - mayor
- Published
Passengers using bus services in West Yorkshire will pay no more than £2 per journey under new plans announced by the county's mayor.
Tracy Brabin, who was elected as West Yorkshire's first ever mayor last year, had campaigned for a reduction in fares for bus users.
She said the new fare would make "a difference to people's lives" and help to make bus travel more affordable.
Ms Brabin has also pledged to spend £25m reconnecting isolated communities.
As West Yorkshire's mayor, Ms Brabin is responsible for working with West Yorkshire Combined Authority to oversee policies such as transport and housing.
She said the £2 fare would be negotiated with bus operators through the new West Yorkshire Enhanced Partnership.
In some cases, people would see a reduction of £1.50 in the cost of a single journey, she said.
"When I became mayor a year ago, I promised to make bus fares simpler and cheaper across West Yorkshire," Ms Brabin said.
"Through our new enhanced partnership with bus operators, that's exactly what we're doing."
Ms Brabin said she also proposed to cut the total cost of a day's bus travel in the county to £4.50, with the introduction of a "tap in, tap out, fare-capped scheme".
"We'll also be investing over £25m to develop new bus routes to reconnect those communities left isolated by recent service changes, particularly in our towns and villages," she said.
"I want people to see buses as the first choice for the journey they want to make."
The new fare would come into effect from September if approved by the Department for Transport, the mayor said.
