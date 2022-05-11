Bradford City fire: Valley Parade memorial to be held in person
- Published
A memorial service to remember 56 football fans who died in the Bradford City fire is due to be held in person for the first time in three years.
The Bantams were playing Lincoln City at Valley Parade when the blaze killed 54 Bradford fans and two Lincoln supporters on 11 May 1985.
Remembrance events were moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The service at the memorial sculpture in Centenary Square is due to start at 11:00 BST, the council said.
Among those expected to attend include representatives from both clubs as well as family and friends of the victims.
Lord mayor of Bradford Shabir Hussain said: "It is important to the city and district that we take time to remember those who were affected and those who continue to be affected by the tragic events on 11 May 1985.
"This year will be even more poignant as we can come together in person to remember."
Bradford City's chief executive, Ryan Sparks, said: "After the past couple of years we have had, in holding digital services in conjunction with Bradford Metropolitan District Council as a result of the ongoing pandemic, it is hugely important for us to be able to pay our respects to those who sadly lost their lives, and the families which remain affected by the tragedy to this day, in the most fitting way possible."
He invited everyone to "come together" in paying tribute to the victims.
Last week, the club condemned vandals for defacing the memorial.
Mr Ryan said he was "disgusted and deeply saddened" to see the sculpture being desecrated and appealed for anyone with information to contact police.
