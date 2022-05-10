Kirklees grooming trial jury discharged
A jury trying three men accused of grooming and raping a young girl has been discharged.
Khurum Raziq, Nasar Hussain and a third man are accused of attacking the girl in Kirklees, West Yorkshire, on numerous occasions from 2003 to 2006.
The jury was discharged at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday for legal reasons.
Mr Raziq, 40, from Heckmondwike, Mr Hussain, 44, from Dewsbury, and a third man, who cannot be named, deny all the charges.
The trial is due to restart later this week with a fresh jury.
