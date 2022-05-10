CCTV image released in Hebden Bridge station sex assault inquiry
- Published
Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to over an alleged sexual assault on a 15-year-old boy.
British Transport Police (BTP) said the incident took place at Hebden Bridge Station on 31 March.
The force said the boy was waiting on platform two, between 18:05 and 18:25 BST, when he was approached by a man who then assaulted him.
Officers believe the man pictured may have vital information which could help their investigation.
BTP has appealed for anyone who recognises the man or who has information about the incident to come forward.
