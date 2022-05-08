Leeds Half Marathon: Thousands of runners hit the city's streets
- Published
More than 5,000 people have run around Leeds for the city's 2022 half marathon.
The course left the city centre via Meanwood Road, went north to Moortown and curved west via the ring road.
Runners passed through West Park and Horsforth before a long straight section along Kirkstall Road back to the finish line on the Headrow.
The 13.1-mile annual event is organised by Jane Tomlinson's Run For All in partnership with Leeds City Council.
Roads around the city started to close from 04:00 BST, with the final closure on The Headrow being removed at 15:30.
The day generates cash donations to many local and national charities, with a 1.2km family fun run also taking place for younger runners.
Sarah Norman, a community nurse specialist at Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice in Headingley, took on the race alongside her husband Andy Norman, who volunteers with the hospice's maintenance team.
"I see my patients and their families facing daily challenges beyond anything we've ever had to endure, it's this which gives us the strength to keep on pushing, running to raise funds for the hospice," Mrs Norman said.
Her husband, from Pudsey, said: "When friends speak to us after they have seen us running in our Sue Ryder tops and we get to know about their connection with the charity it really catches you a bit."
Run for All was established to create a lasting legacy for Leeds fundraiser Jane Tomlinson CBE, who died from cancer aged 43 in 2007, with the charity now organising several running events in the North of England and the Midlands.
Mike Tomlinson, Jane's husband and Run For All's chief executive, who also took part in the 2022 half marathon, said: "It's a lovely atmosphere round the course and a lovely race, you see Leeds at its best and it's a beautiful setting in the city centre."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.