Claims James Stunt unaware of £266m scam 'fanciful', court hears
- Published
Claims that socialite James Stunt was unaware of an alleged multi-million-pound money-laundering operation at his offices are "fanciful", a court heard.
The former husband of heiress Petra Ecclestone is one of eight defendants accused of being part of a scheme which saw £266m deposited in the account of a Bradford gold dealer from 2014 to 2016.
Prosecutors claim the "criminal cash" was brought into businesses managed by Mr Stunt and his co-defendants.
The defendants deny all the charges.
The prosecution allege the cash was brought from all over the country to Fowler Oldfield's premises in West Yorkshire, before the scheme "went national" with Mr Stunt's offices in London also receiving money.
It is claimed the defendants hid the origin of the money by washing it through a company bank account and using the proceeds to buy gold, which was shipped to Dubai.
At Leeds Cloth Hall Court on Friday, prosecutor Nicholas Clarke QC told the jury that more than £28m in cash was collected and counted by Stunt & Co staff in a room at his offices.
He said large sums were credited to Fowler Oldfield's account a day later, with Mr Stunt then receiving a "substantial proportion into his personal account".
Over four months in 2016, his personal accounts received £392,000 - more than 10% of the £3m that was moved, the court heard.
"Those payments were not declared for tax purposes and are not evidentially linked with any legitimate commercial activity," Mr Clarke said.
Jurors heard Mr Stunt told police he had "no role" at Stunt & Co, the company he owned, and that his position was as a "figurehead".
His barrister, Richard Fisher QC, said he "did not know, nor did he suspect the cash derived from crime".
He told the jury that in the latter part of the 12-month venture between Stunt & Co and Fowler Oldfield, "mistrust developed over issues such as gold that went missing".
"It is Mr Stunt's case that Stunt & Co and he were taken advantage of," Mr Fisher said.
Mr Clarke told the court: "This was his business - it is fanciful to suggest his employees were involved in a multi-million-pound money-laundering enterprise without his knowledge and direction."
Heidi Buckler, 45, Greg Frankel, 44, Paul Miller, 45, Haroon Rashid, 51, Daniel Rawson, 45, Francesca Sota, 34, Mr Stunt, 40 and Alex Tulloch, 41, all deny money laundering.
Mr Stunt and Ms Sota also deny a charge of forgery.
The trial continues.
