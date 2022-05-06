Tommy Robinson missed High Court date 'due to mental health'
- Published
Tommy Robinson failed to appear at a High Court hearing due to mental health problems, a court has heard.
The English Defence League founder, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, missed the hearing in March to discuss money he owed after losing a libel case.
He was successfully sued by a Syrian teenager who was the victim of an attack at a West Yorkshire school featured in a viral video.
On Friday, Robinson attended a hearing at the same court in London.
Robinson's barrister Oliver McEntee told judge Mr Justice Nicklin: "He has been suffering from a number of mental health issues he says are attributable to harassment by a number of individuals."
The barrister told the High Court that medical evidence could be provided.
Mr Justice Nicklin said he would consider whether Robinson was in contempt of court at a full hearing on 1 August.
'Lawful excuse'
Jamal Hijazi was assaulted at Almondbury Community School in Huddersfield in October 2018.
After the incident went viral, Robinson, now 39, made false claims about Mr Hijazi attacking girls in his school, leading to the libel case.
Following a pre-trial hearing in November 2020, Robinson was ordered to pay more than £43,000 in legal costs.
Ordering Robinson to return to the court, the judge said: "Were he to fail to attend again, that would be an aggravating feature if the court ultimately found he did not have a lawful excuse for failing to attend on 22 March."
Robinson will also have to go back to the Royal Courts of Justice on 9 June for the original questioning over his finances.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.