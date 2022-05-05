Polls close in West Yorkshire local elections
Voting has officially closed in the local elections across West Yorkshire.
Registered voters were able to cast their ballots from 07:00 to 22:00 BST.
Elections have taken place in Leeds, with 35 of the 99 seats available, and in Bradford, for 30 of the 90 seats.
Votes were also cast in Calderdale, where 18 of the 51 seats were up for election, in Kirklees, with 23 of the 69 council seats being contested, and Wakefield, where 21 of the 63 seats were up for grabs.
Counting in all five local elections is due to begin on Friday, with results expected later that day.
