Wakefield special constable Jack Mallinson sentenced over child abuse images
A former special constable has been given a 12-month suspended prison sentence for having thousands of indecent images of children.
Jack Mallinson, 26, from Wakefield, pleaded guilty to five counts of making and possessing indecent images of children at a hearing in March.
He also admitted publishing obscene posts after sending messages in which he fantasised about child abuse.
Leeds Crown Court heard some of the abuse images involved babies.
The National Crime Agency (NCA) arrested Mallinson in January 2021 after officers linked him to an online profile used to send encrypted messages about child abuse.
When NCA officers searched his mobile phone they discovered 3,710 indecent images of children, with 199 being in the most severe Category A. They also found 14 extreme pornographic images on his laptop.
Pornography 'addiction'
Defence barrister Emily Jenkins said Mallinson was "remorseful and apologetic".
"It originated from a curiosity in extreme pornography that then spiralled out of control," said Ms Jenkins.
"That interest in extreme pornography then became an addiction."
She said his arrest meant he had lost his role as a special constable for West Yorkshire Police and his job as a trainee solicitor.
'Last chance'
Passing sentence, Judge Richard Woolfall told Malinson: "You wanted to work in the law, but you re now a criminal.
He said that despite Mallinson's denials in interviews the large amount of images and the online messages "clearly indicate that you do have sexual interest in children", adding: "The time has come for you to accept that."
Judge Woolfall said that, although the offences were very serious and crossed the custody threshold, "I believe the threat you represent can be successfully managed".
"If there is any repeat of this type of offending, you have had your last chance," he added.
As well as the jail sentence, suspended for two years, Mallinson was also made the subject of a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
Matthew Brooks from the NCA said: "Although he did not commit physical abuse, the very fact he posted such disgusting messages to complete strangers online indicates he poses a sexual threat to children.
"He also had a significant collection of child abuse material in his possession. Behind every one of these images and videos is a young victim, who is powerless and exploited."
