James Stunt was was 'hands-on' in £266m scam - court told
- Published
Socialite James Stunt took "a very hands-on approach" as his company became involved in an alleged money-laundering operation, a trial was told.
The former husband of heiress Petra Ecclestone is one of eight defendants accused of being part of a scheme which saw £266 million deposited in the bank account of a Bradford gold dealer.
Prosecutors claimed the "criminal cash" was brought into businesses managed by Mr Stunt and his co-defendants.
The defendants deny all the charges.
Leeds Cloth Hall Court previously heard that hundreds of thousands of pounds at a time was brought in carrier bags and holdalls to Fowler Oldfield in Bradford, West Yorkshire.
Prosecutor Nicholas Clarke QC said the alleged scam then "went national" as one of Fowler Oldfield's directors, Greg Frankel, became a vice president of Stunt & Co, and Mr Stunt's premises in London also started receiving cash.
The barrister said the defendants hid the origin of the money by washing it through the companies bank accounts and used the proceeds to buy gold.
On Wednesday, the jury were shown messages between Mr Stunt's employees and co-defendants Alex Tulloch and Francesca Sota, and staff at Fowler Oldfield.
One message from Mr Tulloch in November 2015 said: "James not happy though... James wants to know what his profit is for this week. Concerned about profitability etc."
The court was told another message from Mr Tulloch in April 2016, when Mr Stunt was living out of the country, said: "Ensure that I get updated at least daily on £ in London and Bradford. Gold sold: Lock ins (Scotia), Cookson's, Dubai. Refining: Any material coming out of the refinery."
Mr Clarke said this showed Mr Stunt was "taking a very hands-on approach even though he was a very long way away at the time".
Mr Clarke said that Mr Stunt was the owner and director of Stunt & Co but "delegated much of the responsibility to others".
He told the court: "He was not involved in the day-to-day management of the buying and selling of gold and was not included in most of the correspondence via electronic means.
"However, emails between others demonstrate that he was very much aware of and authorised what was going on."
Heidi Buckler, 45, Mr Frankel, 44, Paul Miller, 45, Haroon Rashid, 51, Daniel Rawson, 45, Ms Sota, 34, Mr Stunt, 40 and Mr Tulloch, 41, all deny money laundering.
Mr Stunt and Ms Sota also deny a charge of forgery.
The trial continues.
