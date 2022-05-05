Polls open for West Yorkshire local elections
Polling stations have opened across West Yorkshire for the local elections.
Registered voters will be able to cast their ballots from 07:00 to 22:00 BST.
Elections are taking place in Leeds, with 35 of the 99 seats available, and in Bradford, for 30 of the 90 seats.
Votes are also being cast in Calderdale, where 18 of the 51 seats are up for election, in Kirklees, with 23 of the 69 council seats being contested, and Wakefield, where 21 of the 63 seats are up for grabs.
Counting in all five local elections will begin on Friday with results expected later the same day.
