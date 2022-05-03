Former Leeds police officer charged with child sex abuse
A former West Yorkshire police officer has been charged with historic sexual offences against two children.
PC David Crossley, 59, is charged with indecent assault, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, sexual touching and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.
The offences are said to have happened between 1995 and 2014.
Mr Crossley, who worked at Leeds District Police HQ, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court on 10 May.
West Yorkshire Police said he was suspended from duty in 2020 as a result of the allegations and subsequently resigned.
