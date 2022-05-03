Joe McCafferty: Renewed plea 25 years on from boy's fire death
Detectives investigating the death of a seven-year-old boy in a house fire 25 years ago have asked people to "break their silence" over what happened.
Joe McCafferty was sleeping at his aunt's house in Huddersfield when petrol was poured through the letterbox and ignited on 3 May 1997.
All five members of the family escaped or were rescued in the blaze, but Joe died later in hospital.
Police said they were "committed to finding those responsible".
Joe's mother, Tracey McCafferty, was away when the fire took place at her sister Debra Pierre's house and her son had been staying there for a few days.
The youngster's mum previously said life had never been the same since Joe's death.
Ms McCafferty said: "I'm not going to stop until I get the truth. As long as I'm still breathing, I'll carry on fighting for my son."
Despite a major investigation by West Yorkshire Police, no-one has ever been charged over the youngster's death.
Det Ch Insp Sharron Kaye urged people to come forward, adding: "Whatever your reasons for not speaking, it is not too late to do so now."
She added: "It is now 25 years since Joe's death and I believe that vital information to identify those responsible is in existence but, for whatever reason, has not been shared with the police.
"I would ask that person to reflect and to use the upcoming significant anniversary as an opportunity to come forward."
