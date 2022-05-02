Arrest after man attacked inside Bradford mosque amid Eid celebrations
- Published
A man has been arrested after another man was stabbed in an attack at a mosque in Bradford amid Eid celebrations.
The victim, who is in his 20s, was seriously injured inside the Islamic Centre in Newton Street.
Police said emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 10:00 BST and found the man "seriously injured with a bladed weapon".
He is in a critical condition in hospital.
A local man has been detained in connection with the incident and remains in custody, West Yorkshire Police said.
Both men attended the Islamic Centre separately before the attack took place and it is not being treated as a hate or terrorist-related incident, a spokesperson said.
'Distressing incident'
Ch Sup Rob McCoubrey said: "Detectives are conducting a number of inquiries into this serious incident today and a man remains in police custody after being arrested in connection with the attack on the victim.
"We are not seeking anyone else in connection with what took place and local NPT officers are conducting reassurance patrols and speaking with residents in the local area.
"This is clearly a distressing incident for the victim's family and local community and West Yorkshire Police will continue to provide visible reassurance and support as the investigation progresses. "
