Paul Banks: Leeds murder investigation after man dies in street
A man who died after being found unconscious in a Leeds street had been assaulted before his death, murder detectives have said.
Paul Banks, 46, was pronounced dead on Bodmin Crescent in Middleton shortly before 05:00 BST on Wednesday, said West Yorkshire Police.
He had suffered a head injury.
Detectives appealed for anyone who had been in contact with Mr Banks, from Farnley, in the week before his death to get in touch.
Det Ch Insp Tony Nicholson said they wanted to build up a "full picture" of his movements.
He added: "We are aware that Paul had been assaulted in the period leading up to his death and would like to speak to anyone who has any information in relation to that."
