Five sheep rescued from Newmillerdam rooftop
Five sheep had to be rescued from a rooftop in West Yorkshire after leaping across a gap from a neighbouring field.
Fireman Damian Cameron was called to Barnsley Road in Newmillerdam, near Wakefield, on Tuesday after the animals became stuck.
Technical rescue officer Mr Cameron and a local landowner erected a makeshift bridge to help the sheep to safety.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said one woolly jumper had leapt the void and the others had followed.
In a tweet, the brigade added that it "wasn't quite the night on the tiles those sheep were hoping for".
