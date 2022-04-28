Five sheep rescued from Newmillerdam rooftop

WYFRS
Sheep of faith: The animals had jumped on to the roof from a nearby field, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said

Five sheep had to be rescued from a rooftop in West Yorkshire after leaping across a gap from a neighbouring field.

Fireman Damian Cameron was called to Barnsley Road in Newmillerdam, near Wakefield, on Tuesday after the animals became stuck.

Technical rescue officer Mr Cameron and a local landowner erected a makeshift bridge to help the sheep to safety.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said one woolly jumper had leapt the void and the others had followed.

In a tweet, the brigade added that it "wasn't quite the night on the tiles those sheep were hoping for".

WYFRS
Shear drop: The animals were led to safety across a makeshift bridge back to their field

