Leeds PC Alan Dudzinski sentenced over child sex abuse images
- Published
A police officer caught with more than 100 indecent images of children has been given a suspended sentence.
Detectives found 125 images on PC Alan Dudzinski devices, including some of an extreme pornographic nature.
The 20-year-old West Yorkshire Police officer was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for two years, after pleading guilty to four offences.
Passing sentence Judge Rachim Singh said Dudzinski had "an unhealthy predatory sexual interest in children".
Durham Crown Court heard he was arrested after accessing the images between 28 April and 7 May 2021 when he was 19.
The court heard he was a serving police officer at the time but had not accessed the material while at work.
Judge Singh, who made Dudzinski the subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order, said: "Individuals like you fuel both child sexual abuse and the distribution of images of such abuse."
Dudzinski's barrister, Bo-Eun Jung, said her client was "genuinely remorseful" and knew that he would lose his police career as a result of his "deplorable" offending.
Following sentencing, West Yorkshire Police said its misconduct investigation into Dudzinski "will now resume".
Det Ch Supt Nicola Bryar said the force was "committed to safeguarding and protecting the vulnerable".
"This officer's actions go against everything that we stand for as a police service," she said.
"I hope at least that this court case demonstrates that we will investigate and take action against anyone who commits such offences."
Dudzinski, of Elland Road, Beeston, admitted three counts of making indecent images of children and one count of possession of extreme pornography.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.