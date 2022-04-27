Local elections 2022: How do West Yorkshire's five councils spend your money?
Local elections will be held in West Yorkshire on Thursday 5 May.
A third of the seats in all five local councils in the county are up for election, with each ward usually having three council seats.
Local authorities are funded by a variety of sources, including council tax, government grants and other income, like parking charges.
Ahead of the poll, the BBC has examined how £100 of your money is spent by these councils:
Bradford City Council
The city is run by Labour who hold 51 of the 90 seats.
The Conservatives have 25 seats, with the Liberal Democrats holding seven. There are four independent councillors and three from the Green Party.
One seat will be contested in each of the city's 30 wards.
Calderdale Council
Labour is currently in charge with 28 councillors and the Conservatives are in second place, holding 16 of the 51 seats.
The Liberal Democrats have five seats and there are two independent councillors.
One seat will be up for election in each of the authority's 17 wards, with an additional seat being contested in the Ovenden area.
Kirklees Council
No party currently has a majority, with the authority run by a minority Labour administration.
Labour has 33 councillors, followed by the Conservatives with 29 seats and the Liberal Democrats holding nine. The Greens have three seats, with independents making up the remaining five councillors.
One seat will be contested in each of the council's 69 wards.
Leeds City Council
Labour runs the city, holding 54 of the authority's 99 seats.
The Conservatives are in second place with 24 seats, followed by the Liberal Democrats with eight and the Green Party with three. The Morley Borough Independents have six seats, with other independents holding three.
One seat will be contested in each of the 33 wards.
Wakefield Council
Labour is the largest party with 43 councillors, followed by the Conservatives with 15 and the Liberal Democrats with two.
There are two independents who were elected in 2021 as Conservative candidates.
One seat will be contested in each of the city's 21 wards.
Across England, more than 4,000 councillors in 146 councils are up for election.
People can vote between 07:00-22:00 BST on 5 May, with postal voting and proxy votes also available.
