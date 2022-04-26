David Oluwale: Blue bridge plaque stolen hours after unveiling
- Published
A blue plaque unveiled to commemorate a British-Nigerian man who drowned after being harassed by police in Leeds has been stolen hours after being unveiled.
The plaque, remembering David Oluwale, was revealed on Monday on Leeds Bridge, near to the spot where he entered the water in 1969.
Later on Monday, the David Oluwale Memorial Association said it had been prised off the wall and taken.
West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for comment.
Association co-founder Dr Emily Zobel Marshall said she was "devastated" by the theft of the Leeds Civic Trust plaque.
Dr Zobel Marshall said she believed it was a targeted attack, after a "spate of racist graffiti" appeared at the civic trust's offices and on the bridge.
"Leeds has changed for the better, but this is a clear mark that Leeds hasn't changed enough," Dr Zobel Marshall said.
"In some ways, it strengthens our dedication to try and make Leeds a better place."
"What is so sad is that it was such an uplifting event and brought in such an intergenerational, diverse crowd, and it is a blow but it doesn't stop us in our tracks," Dr Zobel Marshall said.
The plaque would be replaced, she added.
Last month, The David Oluwale Bridge was installed over the River Aire in what the city council said was a "lasting reminder" of the importance of equality and inclusion.
Who was David Oluwale?
David Oluwale migrated from Nigeria in August 1949, hiding on a cargo ship destined for Hull.
He spent his final two years homeless in Leeds city centre, routinely mentally and physically abused by two police officers.
In the early hours of 18 April 1969, he was chased onto a bridge over the River Aire, and his body was found in the water two weeks later.
Two officers were later jailed for a series of assaults, but justice and civil rights campaigners said their trial presented a deliberately negative portrait of Mr Oluwale as a "social nuisance".
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.