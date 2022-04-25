David Oluwale: Blue plaque to be unveiled in Leeds
A blue plaque to commemorate David Oluwale, a British-Nigerian man who died after being racially harassed by police in Leeds, is to be unveiled.
Mr Oluwale was last seen alive running from officers on 18 April 1969. He was later found drowned in the River Aire.
The plaque will be revealed by the David Oluwale Memorial Association and Leeds Civic Trust on Leeds Bridge, close to where he entered the water.
The trust's Martin Hamilton said his legacy "deserves to be highlighted".
He said: "A blue plaque scheme should be more than a pat on the back for famous, high-achieving people. It should also tell the story of significant points in history that are at risk of being forgotten or overlooked.
"David Oluwale did not have the opportunity to achieve his potential in his own lifetime, but the legacy created after his death is one that deserves to be highlighted."
Who was David Oluwale?
Born in Lagos in 1930, David Oluwale migrated from Nigeria in August 1949.
He hid on a cargo ship destined for Hull and was jailed for being a stowaway.
Upon release, Leeds became his home and he worked in industries helping rebuild the post-war city.
But after being re-incarcerated and labelled schizophrenic, David Oluwale spent his final two years homeless in Leeds city centre, routinely mentally and physically abused by police officers Insp Geoffrey Ellerker and Sgt Kenneth Kitching.
Mr Oluwale was chased by the officers towards the River Aire in the early hours of 18 April 1969 and his body was found in the water two weeks later.
The officers were later jailed for a series of assaults, but justice and civil rights campaigners said their trial presented a deliberately negative portrait of Mr Oluwale as a "social nuisance".
The plaque will be unveiled at 17:00 BST, starting with speeches in the Leeds City Council gardens in Meadow Lane, followed by a gathering at The Tetley.
A spokesperson for the David Oluwale Memorial Association said: "We are very grateful to Leeds Civic Trust and Leeds Inspired for their support for this event.
"And we are also most grateful to everyone who contributed to our Crowdfunder campaign for the blue plaque."
Last month, The David Oluwale Bridge was installed over the River Aire in what the city council said was a "lasting reminder" of the importance of equality and inclusion.
