Allerton crash: Motorcyclist, 72, killed in road collision
A 72-year-old motorcyclist has died after a crash with a car in West Yorkshire, police have said,
The man was killed when a silver Vauxhall Astra car and his Yamaha XT trials-style bike collided in Allerton, Bradford, at 16:50 BST on Saturday.
West Yorkshire Police said the crash happened on the B6144 Wilsden Road near the Sandy Lane area.
A force spokesperson asked for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.
