Silsden farm fire: Crews tackle blaze
- Published
Firefighters have been dealing with a blaze at a farm in West Yorkshire.
Crews were called to the fire at the property on Green Lane in Silsden just before 14:00 BST on Saturday.
Road closures were put in place in the area and those living nearby were advised to keep windows and doors closed due to the volume of smoke.
It has now been extinguished, with West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service thanking the landowner, whose machinery was used to help put it out.
There are no reports of injuries.
Cringles Lane, Bank Lane, Jowett's Lane and Walker's Lane were closed for a time.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.