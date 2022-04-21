Bradford quad bike death: Man jailed for life for murder
A man has been jailed for murdering a teenager after chasing and ramming a quad bike with his car.
Rahees Mahmood, 18, died and a second man was seriously injured when Jordan Glover drove into the vehicle they were riding on in Bradford in June 2021.
Bradford Crown Court heard the killing was related to "ongoing gang rivalries" on the city's Holme Wood estate.
Glover, 24, of Thorpe Edge, Bradford was told he must serve a minimum of 18 years in prison.
Opening the case prosecutor Jason Pitter QC told jurors tensions were high on the estate and that an earlier incident when a parked car had been damaged was linked to what happened minutes later.
The court heard that Glover chased the quad bike at speeds of up to 65mph (105kph) along a busy road before deliberately ramming the back of the vehicle and fleeing the scene.
When he was later arrested Glover he told police the had been drawn into the "tensions" in the area previously and he and his family had been threatened.
He claimed that he feared he was going to be hurt or killed when he saw the men on the quad bike and he had been trying to drive the men away when the crash happened.
Judge Andrew Hatton said Glover had put the lives of many people at risk in his pursuit of the quad bike that afternoon.
He said he was satisfied the earlier damage to the car and the arrival of the quad bike were related to "ongoing gang rivalries" on the estate and said Glover had allowed himself to become embroiled in gang violence.
He added that he accepted Glover had an intention to cause really serious harm rather than to kill, but he said the chase need not have happened.
In a victim impact statement Mr Mahmood's mother, Sarah Briggs, said her son had been well-liked by people in the community and the family were going through pain and trauma she never thought possible.
Det Ch Insp Tony Nicholson said there were "no winners in this case".
"An 18 year old man lost his life with devastating consequences for his family and friends and a 24 year old man will be spending a minimum of 18 years in prison," he said.
"I hope this serves as a stark warning to other young men in the Holmewood area who might be engaging in petty damage, assaults, dangerous driving or anti-social behaviour that sometimes it can have serious and deadly consequences."
