Bramley shopping centre bench protest up for national award
- Published
A successful long-running campaign to reinstate public seating which had been removed from a shopping centre has been nominated for a national award.
Members of A Place to Sit could be found at Bramley Shopping Centre in Leeds every Saturday for months as they campaigned to restore the seating.
Earlier this year, 13 of the 22 benches were returned by the centre's owners.
The campaign is among the Sheila McKechnie Foundation's Best Community Campaign nominees.
Fran Graham, one of A Place to Sit's organisers, said: "I think it is really nice for the group to be recognised wider than Bramley."
The group was honoured to be nominated, Ms Graham said, but while its members were "not in it to win it", they were "very proud".
She said: "If it encourages other groups to not give up, then good."
Ms Graham added that the result of the Bramley Shopping Centre campaign had been "very important to people".
A Place to Sit members have planned a reunion at the centre at 10:00 BST on Saturday.
Ms Graham said it would be a chance for the campaigners to meet up, eat cake and display their placards again at the centre, which is owned by London and Cambridge Properties (LCP).
She said her placard would read, "Thank you LCP for listening".
"You can sometimes feel in this world things aren't winnable for Joe Bloggs, but it is worth pushing for better things in your community", Ms Graham added.
The winner of the Sheila McKechnie Foundation Best Community Award is due to be announced at an online ceremony on 19 May.
