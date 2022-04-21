Dawn Walker death: Husband admits wife's manslaughter
A man accused of killing his wife has pleaded guilty to her manslaughter.
The body of 52-year-old Dawn Walker, from Halifax, was discovered in Lightcliffe on 31 October 2021.
At Bradford Crown Court, Thomas Nutt, 45, of Shirley Grove, Lightcliffe, denied murdering Ms Walker between 27 and 31 October, but he admitted her manslaughter.
Judge Richard Mansell QC said Mr Nutt's trial, which could last up to 10 days, was due to begin on 25 July.
Mr Nutt remains in custody.
