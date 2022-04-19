Amputee Ben Lovell attempts Ben Nevis climb for children's holiday camp

Double amputees Debbie McQuat and Paul Ellis (front left and front right) made it to Ben Nevis summit along with Dan Hartshorn who has an amputated left hand

A group of amputees have climbed the UK's highest mountain to raise money for children who have lost limbs.

Ben Lovell, 42, from Bradford, set up the Amp Camp retreat in Tenerife to focus on wellbeing and fitness for amputees after losing his own leg.

He has since started Amp Camp Kids so children amputees and their families can go on holiday with others in the same situation.

The Ben Nevis climb over Easter weekend raised £19,000, Mr Lovell said.

Six children and their families went on the first fully-funded Kids Amp Camp in February, which included a chef and luxury villa.

Ben Lovell
Mr Lovell, who has two children, said he really struggled when he lost his leg in 2017, and now he wants to "give something back"

Mr Lovell, who has a fully-blocked femoral artery and can only stand for 10 minutes before needing to rest, said money raised by the Ben Nevis climb will allow for at least four more camps later in the year.

"When kids are amputees it has a knock-on effect for their whole family," Mr Lovell said.

"Amp Camp just puts these children around other children who look and feel the same and their families can relax too."

Keir Nicholson
Double amputee Paul Ellis has now raised nearly £30,000 by crawling up Snowden and Ben Nevis

Mr Lovell said he was was forced to stop his climb before the peak but others in the party continued on.

One of the climbers to reach the summit was double amputee Paul Ellis who in August crawled up Snowdon over 13 hours to raise money for the same charity.

Amp Camp worker, Keir Nicholson, said Mr Ellis even "crawled through snow to get to the summit."

"Even the able-bodied people hit a wall on the mountain and wanted to give up," Mr Nicholson said.

Keir Nicholson
Ben Lovell (left), Keir Nicholson and Paul Ellis (right) were among 30 people who attempted Ben Nevis over Easter weekend

Mr Lovell and friends have completed several charity challenges, including Helvellyn, Scafell Pike, Yorkshire Three Peaks, 10 laps of Ogden Water in Halifax, and jumping out of a plane in Devon.

He has also walked Pen Y Fan, Cribin and Corn Du in the Brecon Beacons.

Keir Nicholson/Facebook
23-year-old Bailey Lindsay took part in several of the fundraising walks but died earlier this year of cancer

The Ben Nevis climb was also in memory of fundraiser Bailey Lindsay, who took part in several Amp Camps and fundraising walks, after he died of cancer aged 23.

