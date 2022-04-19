Leeds gang dispute: Five arrests after gun fired
- Published
Five men have been arrested after a gun was fired in a "targeted" incident between rival gangs, police have said.
Officers found evidence of the weapon having been used on Pasture Road, Leeds, at about 18:30 BST on 14 April.
A vehicle linked to the shooting and a gun with ammunition was found in the Hyde Park area shortly after 16:00 BST on Easter Monday.
The five arrested men, all aged in their 20s, remained in custody, according to West Yorkshire Police.
A cordon was in place while searches took place at Back Rosebank Crescent, officers said.
Searches were also taking place at other addresses across Leeds.
Det Ch Insp Helen Steele said: "Inquiries are progressing positively, with the arrests of five suspects and the recovery of a viable firearm and ammunition.
"We believe the incident in Pasture Road was targeted and involved rival criminal groups."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk