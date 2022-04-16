Man charged over fatal Normanton hit-and-run crash
- Published
A man has appeared in court over the death of a cyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in West Yorkshire.
Alan Tankard, 31, from Normanton, died following the collision on Wakefield Road in the town on Wednesday, West Yorkshire Police said.
Lee Beevers, 26, from Normanton, has been charged with a number of offences, including causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop.
Officers said he appeared before magistrates in Leeds on Saturday.
The force said Mr Beevers, who has also been charged with driving whilst disqualified, failing to provide a specimen for analysis and using a vehicle whilst uninsured, was remanded in custody and was due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on 13 May.
