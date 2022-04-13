Bradford quad bike crash: Collision was an accident, says defendant
- Published
A man accused of murdering another man by deliberately ramming the quad bike he was on told police the collision was "wholly unintended", a court heard.
Rahees Mahmood, 18, died and a second man, aged 19, was seriously injured when a car driven by Jordan Glover struck the vehicle from behind.
Prosecutors allege Mr Glover intentionally crashed into the bike.
Mr Glover, 24, has admitted causing Mr Mahmood's death by dangerous driving but denies a charge of murder.
Bradford Crown Court heard that following the crash on Broadstone Way, Bradford, on 3 June 2021, Mr Glover gave a prepared statement to police.
The jury heard he told officers: "I did not deliberately drive into the quad bike. The collision was an accident. It was wholly unintentional."
He said he had been "chilling with friends" when a moped and the quad bike arrived, and he feared he would be injured, or killed, after seeing men armed with machetes.
He told police he was "in a state of panic" and had been trying to "drive them out of the area".
The jury has been told the incident happened amid rising tensions on the estate, but Mr Glover told police he was not part of a gang.
CCTV footage of the fatal collision was played to the jury, who were told the calculated speed of the quad bike moments before the collision was about 60mph (95kmph).
The Ford Focus, driven by Mr Glover, was said to have been travelling at 65mph (105kmph).
Mr Glover, of Thorpe Edge, Bradford, denies murder and an alternative charge of manslaughter.
He also denies a charge of grievous bodily harm in relation to the bike's driver and a further charge of criminal damage over damage caused to a VW Golf earlier in the day.
The trial continues.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.