Stanningley crash: Pedestrian hit and killed by car is named

A pedestrian who died after being hit by a car in Leeds has been named as 26-year-old Joshua Wilson.
Mr Wilson was struck by a black BMW M2 while he was crossing Bradford Road in Stanningley after getting off a bus at about 14:25 BST on Monday.
The male driver of the BMW was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, police said.
The driver of a second vehicle, a grey BMW X5, thought to be travelling alongside the M2, was also arrested.
Both drivers have since been released on bail, according to West Yorkshire Police.
The force said officers were continuing to appeal for information about the crash.
