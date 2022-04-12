Ravensthorpe house fire: Police make arrest and launch murder inquiry
Police have launched a murder inquiry and made an arrest following an arson attack on a house in Dewsbury.
West Yorkshire Police said it is investigating after the body of a man was recovered from the property on Queen Street in Ravensthorpe on Monday.
Six people were in the mid-terraced property when the house was ablaze, police said.
Investigators said a man arrested on Tuesday afternoon remains in police custody.
About 80 firefighters were called after the alarm was raised at 00:04 BST on Sunday, and a number of neighbouring properties were evacuated when the fire spread.
Police said one man suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries which needed hospital treatment.
Det Ch Insp Sharron Kaye said: "This fire has clearly had devastating consequences and resulted in the death of a man who tragically suffered injuries in the fire and building collapse from which there was no chance of survival.
"We are working to make contact with his next of kin who are not UK based."
West Yorkshire Police appealed for information, saying the fire could have caused multiple deaths.
Any information can be reported to police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers, police said.
