Shipley quarry rescue: Firefighters help two girls trapped on ledge

WYFRS
The two girls (bottom right on ledge) were safely lowered to the ground

Two young girls have been rescued from a quarry after getting trapped on a ledge 60ft (18m) above the ground.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the site in Livingstone Road, Shipley, at 19:30 BST on Sunday.

Crew from five fire stations were involved in the hour-long rescue, with both girls brought to safety uninjured.

A spokesperson said the incident was a "timely reminder" for people to "avoid playing in hazardous areas".

WYFRS
WYFRS
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said neither girl was injured

