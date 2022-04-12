Stanningley crash: Drivers arrested after pedestrian hit by car dies
- Published
Two men have been arrested over the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a car in Stanningley, near Leeds.
The man, in his 20s, was struck by a black BMW M2 while crossing Bradford Road after getting off a bus at about 14:26 BST on Monday.
West Yorkshire Police said the driver had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
The driver of a second vehicle, a grey BMW X5, thought to be travelling in tandem with the M2, was also arrested.
Det Sgt Fiona Allan said: "We are continuing to investigate this very serious collision which has tragically resulted in a young man losing his life.
"We would like to speak with anyone who saw or has phone or dashcam footage of the collision or who saw the BMW M2 and BMW X5 in the moments before the collision."
The two arrested men remain in custody.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.